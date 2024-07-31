Invenomic Capital Management LP Grows Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,792 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,414,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,024,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

