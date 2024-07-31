Invenomic Capital Management LP Grows Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDFree Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,792 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,414,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,024,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.