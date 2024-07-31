Invenomic Capital Management LP Grows Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,090 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Sonoco Products worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SON traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.17. 547,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,408. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SON shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

