Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires 59,423 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,315 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 59,423 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $71.95. 4,550,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,250. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $227.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

