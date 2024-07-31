Interval Partners LP Trims Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Interval Partners LP decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,125 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.15. 524,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,874. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.79.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

