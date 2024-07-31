Interval Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Interval Partners LP reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,336 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,821,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 31.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after buying an additional 58,349 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.95. 6,492,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,504,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

