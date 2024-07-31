Interval Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Interval Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,816 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 637.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after acquiring an additional 172,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNR. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.40.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.93 and a 200 day moving average of $224.14. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $239.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

