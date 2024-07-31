Interval Partners LP Purchases New Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,281. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

