Interval Partners LP Purchases 18,175 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,291,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 285,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,710. The company has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $223.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.38 and a 200 day moving average of $205.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,012. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

