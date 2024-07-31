Interval Partners LP Makes New Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 311,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,000. Interval Partners LP owned 0.18% of Lincoln National as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,161. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

