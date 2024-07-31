Interval Partners LP Makes New $18.05 Million Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 405,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,000. Interval Partners LP owned 0.23% of Summit Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUM. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of SUM stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.95. 1,005,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,894. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

