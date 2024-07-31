Interval Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Interval Partners LP cut its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 80.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071,435 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $20,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 17.4% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,826 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 18.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $18,850,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.55. 1,615,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.