Interval Partners LP Buys New Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 137,510 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,487,000. Interval Partners LP owned 0.10% of AECOM as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 980,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AECOM by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -999.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.39.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

