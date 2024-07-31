Interval Partners LP Buys 364,432 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 999.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,432 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts accounts for 1.1% of Interval Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $40,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after acquiring an additional 204,852 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $80,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,780. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $80.02 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.