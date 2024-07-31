Interval Partners LP Boosts Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 264.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Hyatt Hotels worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE H traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.40. 410,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.59. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.