Interval Partners LP Boosts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 222.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises about 0.7% of Interval Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Interval Partners LP owned 0.12% of Hubbell worth $26,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Up 3.5 %

Hubbell stock traded up $12.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.80. The stock had a trading volume of 785,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.62.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

