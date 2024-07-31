International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 344.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 847,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 656,820 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 7.2% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $72,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,812,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after acquiring an additional 798,946 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,434,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,045,000 after acquiring an additional 507,193 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,771,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after acquiring an additional 280,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Citigroup upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.64. 1,490,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $101.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

