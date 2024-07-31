Insider Selling: Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Director Sells 5,747 Shares of Stock

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) Director Brent O. Hitson sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $190,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SSBK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,734. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $291.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $42.38 million during the quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Southern States Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Southern States Bancshares



Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

