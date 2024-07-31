Insider Buying: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Major Shareholder Buys 209,209 Shares of Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 209,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,778,276.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,879,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,474,543. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 119,587 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,293.63.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 95,781 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $815,096.31.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 289,488 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,527,230.24.

On Monday, June 24th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 42,922 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $370,846.08.

On Friday, June 21st, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 6,047 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,459.97.

On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $809,647.02.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,204,712.45.

Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LGF-A traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. 2,778,204 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

