Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Short Interest Update

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,125,900 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 1,336,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Price Performance

IMQCF remained flat at $5.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid, and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than 1 million sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 11bn.

