Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 0.5% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $8.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.74. 7,628,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766,149. The stock has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

