Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after buying an additional 857,734 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $11,452,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after buying an additional 152,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,021,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,413. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,178 shares of company stock valued at $26,136,963 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

