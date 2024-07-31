Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.40. 3,248,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,727. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

