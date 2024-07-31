Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $22.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $22,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 969,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,355. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $61.38.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.