Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 346 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,112 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,586. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.16. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $284.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

