Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

View Our Latest Report on VLO

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $6.03 on Tuesday, hitting $163.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,940,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,790. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.