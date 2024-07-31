Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,940 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 210.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,648,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at $44,648,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,424,817. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.18. 12,521,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,295,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $556.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

