Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 0.6% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $9.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,776,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

