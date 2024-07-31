Incline Global Management LLC Sells 20,717 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Incline Global Management LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,717 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 5.0% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. First National Trust Co increased its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Starbucks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.94. 16,055,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,730,735. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average is $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

