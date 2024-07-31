Incline Global Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Incline Global Management LLC reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,187 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up approximately 4.8% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Incline Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $15,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,512,000 after acquiring an additional 552,831 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,976,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Expedia Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,243 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $76,760,000 after acquiring an additional 264,572 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.53. 1,379,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

