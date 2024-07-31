Incline Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 232,263 Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 232,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,000. Maplebear accounts for approximately 2.7% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Maplebear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CART. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $87,508,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth $78,674,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $47,818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth $31,109,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth $28,674,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CART. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Fidji Simo 8,500 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fidji Simo 8,500 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $332,900.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 372,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,076. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CART traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $34.24. 1,856,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,806. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.