Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Purchases New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 417,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,199,000. General Mills accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP owned about 0.07% of General Mills at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $68.05. 3,522,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

