IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Increased by In Depth Partners LLC

In Depth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 6.5% of In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 450.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 179,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,153,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $474.69. 557,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,475. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

