Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 77,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $181.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,256. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.52. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $182.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,233,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,406. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

