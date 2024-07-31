Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,955 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,969,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,111,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after buying an additional 648,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.38. The company had a trading volume of 133,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,727. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $275.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.54.
About iShares S&P 100 ETF
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 100 ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.