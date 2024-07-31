Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,955 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,969,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,111,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after buying an additional 648,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.38. The company had a trading volume of 133,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,727. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $275.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.54.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

