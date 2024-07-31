Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,099 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $22,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,068,000 after buying an additional 137,178 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,423,000 after purchasing an additional 170,268 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,696,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,052,000 after purchasing an additional 110,754 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,798,000 after purchasing an additional 118,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:EFG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.48. 284,146 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.