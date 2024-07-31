Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.7% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $17.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $790.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $870.34 and its 200-day moving average is $786.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $446.89 and a 52 week high of $966.10. The firm has a market cap of $751.11 billion, a PE ratio of 116.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

