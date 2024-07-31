Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Herc worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Herc by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $1,026,529.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.12. The stock had a trading volume of 242,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,695. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.92. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

