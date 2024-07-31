Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 15.2 %
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 44,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 70,940 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 223,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,916 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
