Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

HSII stock traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 380,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,326. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $834.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 44,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 70,940 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 223,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,916 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

