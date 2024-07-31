Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of HSII traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. 380,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,326. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

