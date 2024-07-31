Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 706.0 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Heidelberg Materials stock remained flat at $106.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. Heidelberg Materials has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52.

Get Heidelberg Materials alerts:

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.