Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 706.0 days.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
Heidelberg Materials stock remained flat at $106.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. Heidelberg Materials has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52.
Heidelberg Materials Company Profile
