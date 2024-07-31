Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Update

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,600 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 1,047,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 319.1 days.
Hammerson Price Performance
Hammerson stock remained flat at $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
About Hammerson
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hammerson
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.