Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is WMS Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 768,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,033 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 5.5% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $79,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 571,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.99. The company had a trading volume of 262,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,954. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.57. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

