GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Major Shareholder Sells $62,000.40 in Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 258,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $62,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Public Equities L.P. Invus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 363,949 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $87,347.76.

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,611,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,446. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $14.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GlycoMimetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 340,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.29% of GlycoMimetics worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLYC shares. Capital One Financial lowered GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

