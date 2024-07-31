Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

BITS traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.88. 4,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.02 and a beta of 2.23.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is currently -1,382.35%.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

