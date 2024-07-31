Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.0 million-$713.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.4 million. Freshworks also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.32 to $0.34 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Freshworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Freshworks from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.28. 4,937,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,720. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 5,546 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $70,822.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,957 shares in the company, valued at $344,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,296 shares of company stock worth $443,630 over the last three months. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

