Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32 to $0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.0 million to $713.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.39 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.340 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Freshworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.28. 4,937,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,720. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $57,531.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $443,630. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

