Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.370-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.0 million-$435.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.2 million.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $100.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
