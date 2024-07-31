First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,001,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,565,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,023,000 after purchasing an additional 258,459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 835,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,885. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $36.57.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

