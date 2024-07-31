First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. First Solar also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-14.00 EPS.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR traded down $9.51 on Tuesday, reaching $210.89. 3,432,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,088. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

