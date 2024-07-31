First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. First Solar also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.00-14.00 EPS.
First Solar Stock Performance
FSLR traded down $9.51 on Tuesday, reaching $210.89. 3,432,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,088. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
