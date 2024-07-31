Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sells $826,454.88 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 10,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $826,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,294,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enova International Trading Up 4.2 %

ENVA traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.73. 451,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $628.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. Enova International’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enova International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Enova International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Enova International by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Enova International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENVA. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

